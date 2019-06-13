Oil tanker falls off flyover in Nashik; two injured

The and cleaner of an oil- laden truck were injured when their vehicle fell off a flyover here early Thursday morning, police said.

The tanker was on its way to from when the mishap took place near Indira Nagar, they said.

The tanker lost control while overtaking another truck on the flyover, causing the vehicle to crash into railings and tumble down, the police said.

The injured were identified as Shamshad Khan, the driver, and Deepen Sharma, the cleaner. They are being treated at Nashik Civil Hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)