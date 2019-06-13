Oil tanker falls off flyover in Nashik; two injured

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

The driver and cleaner of an oil- laden truck were injured when their vehicle fell off a flyover here early Thursday morning, police said.

The oil tanker was on its way to Madhya Pradesh from Mumbai when the mishap took place near Indira Nagar, they said.

The tanker driver lost control while overtaking another truck on the flyover, causing the vehicle to crash into railings and tumble down, the police said.

The injured were identified as Shamshad Khan, the driver, and Deepen Sharma, the cleaner. They are being treated at Nashik Civil Hospital, they added.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 18:50 IST

