World Archery executive board to decide on AAI's fate

Indian archers may have hit the bull's eye after a long time but all is not well with the national federation which may get suspended by the world body in its board meeting in the Friday.

The 15-member board of World headed by its will vote whether to suspend Association of or not after evaluating the reports submitted by the two parallel elected bodies of the AAI.

The board of the WA will meet at Den Bosch, on Friday on the sidelines of the World Championships where the Indian men's recurve team has grabbed a three-man quota place for

"World will receive the reports from both meetings, evaluate and then the executive board will decide next steps. Assuming everything proceeds, it would seem a 'suspension," an told

and BVP Rao were on Sunday elected unopposed in separate but simultaneous elections in and

When contacted regarding Friday's WA meeting, Munda told PTI: "I've nothing to say. We have followed the proper election process and the matter is in sub-judice in "



Rao said: We have submitted the election papers and I just hope that don't get suspended. I'm hoping for a positive outcome."



In a similar case, the WA had in October 2018 suspended one of their founding members, Polish Archery Federation, for a failure in governance and election practices.

During the period of suspension, Polish athletes were permitted to compete in events that do not require national team registration such as the Indoor Their suspension was lifted on February 25 this year.

Defying suspension warning from the World Archery, the rival groups of AAI on June 9 had unanimously elected two presidents -- Munda and Rao.

The world body had tried to intervene and sent as the "mediator" to have an unified election but all the talks to bring the two factions together failed as AAI elected two parallel bodies in a bizarre scenario.

The archers, however, put up a stunning show as the men's recurve team not only grabbed an Olympic quota but made the World Championships final only for the second time since 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)