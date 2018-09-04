Culture of crony capitalism has become part of Modi govt's DNA: Cong

Calling Rafale deal the grandmother of all corruption, has said the culture of crony has become part of the government's DNA.

Speaking to during his one-day visit to Kota on Sunday, Gohil said workers would tour the country and expose the corrupt Rafale deal.

How did the price of Rafale shoot up by 300 per cent during Modi's tenure from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,670 crore, Gohil asked. He alleged the entire deal reeks of gross mismanagement.

"It is said Modi does not accept less than crores. He is the master in safe corruption," Gohil said and pointed out that for the first time three defense ministers have been in office in four years.

" and escaped the corruption charge in Rafale deal. Nirmala (Seetharaman), being politically naive, is now being made the scapegoat," Gohil alleged.

BJP carried out a campaign against the Congress, alleging corruption in the Bofors deal, however no evidence was found against Rajiv Gandhi, he said.

A group of committees should discuss and negotiate when such deals are being made, leaving no chance for corruption, he explained.

If the is sure of the Rafale deal, why does it not constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) as demanded by Rahul Gandhi, Gohil asked.

