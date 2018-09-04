Tech snag in train on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, sent to depot

Services on sections of Metro's Line were briefly affected on Tuesday when a train developed a technical snag at NSIC station, following which it was sent to the depot, officials said.

The Line of the Metro connects Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West.

"A train developed a technical snag at 8:19 am at NSIC station on the Line heading towards Janakpuri West," a said.

"To avoid bunching effect for following trains on the section, passengers were deboarded at the station and train was sent to the depot for further investigation at 8:34 am," he said.

Services continued as normal on most part of the line during this period, the said.

