One gets life term for murdering two people in Muzaffarnagar

A local court sentenced on Friday a man to life in connection with a case here.

has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Raj Singh after holding him guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

According to the district government counsel, two people were shot dead by the accused over a money dispute at Nojal village under the station area on November 14, 2000.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)