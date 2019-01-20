One Indian among 8 arrested in Nepal for drug peddling

An Indian man is among eight persons arrested from different parts of on Sunday for possessing contraband drugs, police said here.

The man identified as Rajesh Mahato, a resident of Sonbarsa area in Bihar, was arrested from Malangawa town in Nepal's district during a security check.

Police also arrested a teenaged boy and a woman from Kathmandu, both of whom run pharmacies, for possessing contraband drugs.

In a similar incident, police arrested a man from district near NepalIndia border and recovered contraband drugs from his possession while he was returning from

Meanwhile, three people were arrested from Itahari area in district and an 18-year-old boy was arrested from Malangawa area in district for possessing contraband drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)