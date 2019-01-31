One killed, seven injured in balcony collapse

One person was killed and seven others were injured when a portion of a balcony of an old dilapidated warehouse in area collapsed, a senior of said Thursday.

The mishap happened late on Wednesday night when a portion of the balcony collapsed on the eight persons, standing beneath, the said.

When rushed to a nearby hospital, a woman identified as (54) succumbed to injuries while five others were undergoing treatment at different hospitals, he said adding that two others were released after preliminary treatment.

"It's a portion of a balcony measuring 8ft by 10ft of the labourers quarters on the first floor of an old dilapidated (G+1 storied) warehouse in the ground floor on Khagen Chatterjee Road. We have rescued other residents of the building safely," the added.

