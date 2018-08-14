Simultaneous polls good idea but impossible for upcoming election: Nitish

Chief Minister on Tuesday said that 'one nation, one poll' was a good idea but not implementable in the forthcoming general elections.

Kumar, who has been advocating simultaneous polls for state assemblies and Lok Sabha for quite some time, was responding to a query from journalists here on the letter written on the issue to the Law Commission by president Amit Shah.

Holding simultaneous polls for all state assemblies and the Lok Sabha would not be possible in the next general elections. It is a good idea but the time is not yet ripe for its implementation, he said.

The JD(U) president has spoken in favour of simultaneous polls a number of times in recent times, claiming that it would reduce the expenditure involved in holding elections and enable elected governments to focus better on development and governance.

The Janata Dal (United) is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Kumar is heading a coalition government with the in since July last year after the disintegration of Grand Alliance ministry comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), JD(U) and Congress.

