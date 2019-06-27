Open Aquathlon National in Kolkata on Sunday

About 150 participants from 16 states and one state unit, Services, will vie for top honours in the first Open Aquathlon National Championships at the Subhas Sarovar here on Sunday.

Conducted under the aegis of Indian Triathlon Federation, the unique event of aquathlon, comprising swimming and running is divided into six age groups -- 11-13, 14-16, 17-19, 20-23, 24-40 and 40+ years.

The distances of swimming and running will vary in the different age groups with 11-13 years category comprising 200m swimming followed by 1.5 km run.

The senior categories of 24-40 years and above 40 will have 1500m swimming followed by 10km run.

"We are hoping to popularise the Olympic sport triathlon through this first-ever Open National," an organising committee official said at the announcement here.

