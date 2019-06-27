Empowered & inclusive Odisha is the goal of my govt: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday told the state Assembly that an empowered and inclusive Odisha is the goal of his government.

Patnaik, who become chief minister of Odisha for fifth time in a row, said this while replying to the motion of thanks on the Governor's address to the Assembly.

The chief minister said the state will have a policy of constructive cooperation with the Central government and the only agenda would be state's development and welfare of four and half crore people of Odisha.

"An empowered, inclusive Odisha is our goal and people of Odisha have blessed us to realise this goal. My government will leave no stone unturned towards achieving this goal," Patnaik said.

Stating that the will of the people is supreme in a democracy, Patnaik said: "I bow to the verdict of our people who have given us yet another opportunity to serve the state. The faith that the people have reposed in us is clearly reflected in the mandate."



Patnaik promised that his government will continue the journey to deliver a "clean, transparent and citizen-centric governance".

"During the last 19 years, we had kept our promises. We are proud of our achievements," the chief minister said adding that the state's management of cyclone Fani and restoration efforts have been appreciated nationally and internationally.

He said the government is committed to the cause of the people, especially the weaker sections.

"In order to send a clear message of our commitment to keep the promises made to the people, the first meeting of the Council of Ministers was convened immediately after the swearing-in ceremony and it was resolved to implement the manifesto promises as the priorities of the government in a time-bound manner," Patnaik said.

As agriculture is the backbone of Odisha's economic growth and prosperity, Patnaik said the state government's Kalia scheme will be continued as promised. "Our government will continue its efforts for the development of irrigation," he said.

Patnaik said women empowerment is a key prerequisite for good governance. "We are committed to take women empowerment to the next level. My Government will pursue aggressively women reservation in every forum," he said.

Apart from employment, Patnaik said ensuring quality education is among the top priorities of the government and added that Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas will be made operational in all blocks of the state.

A Scholarship Council will be set up to facilitate scholarships both on merit and socio-economic criteria, he said.

The chief minister said the creation of employment opportunities for youth was the top agenda of the government. "Thirty lakh employment opportunities are expected to be created in six focus sectors. The World Skill Centre shall be producing one lakh fifty thousand highly skilled professionals," he said.

Patnaik said the government will take expeditious steps to convert all left out Kutcha houses into pucca houses.

"Our Government is taking all possible steps to establish world-class sports facilities in Bhubaneswar in its effort to make Odisha as the preferred sports destination," he said.

