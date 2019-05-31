Oppn leaders from TMC, CPI, CPI(M) give a miss to PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Opposition leaders from the TMC, CPI and CPI(M) gave Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at a miss on Thursday.

Trinamool (TMC) had on Wednesday said that she will not attend the ceremony, citing 'untrue" claims by BJP that 54 of the party workers were murdered in political violence in Bengal.

Banerjee had on Tuesday confirmed her presence at the ceremony.

Left leaders said they had received invitations but decided to skip the event.

"We have decided not to attend. We had received the invitations, but we skipped it," D told PTI.

A close aid of CPI(M) confirmed that no one from the party attended the ceremony.

Key leaders of the opposition who were present at the event were Rahul Gandhi,

Minister and patron Mulayam Singh Yadav also attended the event.

