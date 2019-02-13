'Oppn leaders playing musical chairs with eye on PM's chair'

Chief Minister said Wednesday that the opposition leaders who are part of the proposed grand alliance are playing a game of musical chairs with an eye on the prime minister's

addressed BJP workers' meetings at Dharampur in district and Mandvi in district in

"Twenty, twenty-five, fifty people have come together under the (anti-BJP) 'mahagathbandhan'. They have not managed to get even 10 persons elected (of their respective parties, to the Lok Sabha) but are eyeing the prime minister's post," said at Dharampur.

"In the game of musical chairs, the person who gets to the when the music stops wins. Similarly, 25 parties have come together and are playing this game," he said.

This will adversely impact India's ambition to become a developed nation in the next fifteen years, the chief minister said.

"We have got fifteen years, from 2020 to 2035. If we develop in these fifteen years, will be ridden of poverty and become the world's biggest economy," he said.

has the potential to once again become the country of its legendary past when "rivers of milk and curd" flowed and it was called "Sone ki Chidiya (golden bird)", he said.

Later, in a tweet, Fadnavis said, "Spoke on achievements of 55 months of @narendramodi ji as against the lethargy of 55 years of misrule of & how only with utter lies they are trying to run misinformation campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)