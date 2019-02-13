After retirement, B P Sharma re-employed as Pawan Hans CMD

-
B P Sharma has been re-employed as the chief of the state-run helicopter manufacturer Pawan Hans, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-employment of Sharma as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Pawan Hans Limited for a period of five months, it said.
Sharma took over as the CMD of Pawan Hans in March 2015.
He superannuated last month-end.
Pawan Hans has a fleet of more than 50 helicopters.
