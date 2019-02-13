After retirement, B P Sharma re-employed as Pawan Hans CMD

B P has been re-employed as the of the Hans, according to a order.

The of the Cabinet has approved re-employment of as the (CMD) of Hans Limited for a period of five months, it said.

took over as the CMD of Hans in March 2015.

He superannuated last month-end.

has a fleet of more than 50 helicopters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)