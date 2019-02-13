JUST IN
Business Standard

After retirement, B P Sharma re-employed as Pawan Hans CMD

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

B P Sharma has been re-employed as the chief of the state-run helicopter manufacturer Pawan Hans, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-employment of Sharma as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Pawan Hans Limited for a period of five months, it said.

Sharma took over as the CMD of Pawan Hans in March 2015.

He superannuated last month-end.

Pawan Hans has a fleet of more than 50 helicopters.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 20:30 IST

