Oppo unveils 5G smartphone, ready for trials in India from Q2 this year

Chinese maker Mobiles Saturday unveiled which it plans to commercially launch in the second quarter of this year.

The company said it will be ready for trial in from the second quarter; however, will have to decide on timeline for tests.

"We will be ready with in the second quarter for trials in We are in discussion with all the three operators - Reliance Jio, and They will have to decide on trials, " Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, India, said.

Meanwhile, the company announced its partnership with four global -- Swisscom, Optus, and

Henry Tang, for Oppo, said the company has started field trials with some of the operators.

has partnered with for developing smartphone on its chipset.

"It (the partnership) will bring 5G to commercial reality in 2019. We are going to bring the first Oppo 5G smartphone to the industry. We are doing everything...to make Oppo a in 5G and we expect that this collaboration is only going to increase, Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)