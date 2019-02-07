Opposition alliance like wedding preparations without a groom: Chouhan

Calling opposition parties' efforts to forge an alliance to take on in upcoming national polls a futile exercise without a prime ministerial candidate, senior Thursday said it was like readying for a wedding without anyone knowing who would be the groom.

The national vice- and former said the opposition alliance is without any principle, intention or and claimed the BJP will win 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, expected to take place in April-May.

He also took a swipe at and getting into a seat-sharing arrangement in and said it is not clear who has prevailed over whom - Akhilesh Yadav or Mayawati - to form the alliance.

"Only hands have come together, but not the hearts," Chouhan said at a press conference at the here, while alleging that the alliances are being formed only to serve interests of the opposition leaders and not on the basis of any idealism.

He said the BJP will improve its tally from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the entire will win 400 seats this time.

"The opposition does not have any niti, niyat aur neta (principle, intention or leader), while in our case all these are in front of the world," Chouhan said.

He said the "in-cohesive" opposition alliance was like a wedding where preparations have been done for the party and even the bridegroom's horse is decked up, but nobody knows who will be the groom (prime minister).

He also dismissed allegations the opposition allegations that summoning of Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, or the CBI action against Kolkata had links to the upcoming elections, saying investigations had started long back and the summons being issued now was incidental.

Chouhan said was being wrongly accused of vindictiveness.

He also alleged that was standing by a now, but she did not shed her tears for poor who lost their money in chit fund scam or for those who committed suicide after having been rendered penniless.

"Despite the poor people's sufferings, you (Banerjee) did not sit on a dharna. When your party's (TMC) leaders and MPs were arrested you did not think of sitting on a dharna. But when the CBI reached the residence of a who is required for assistance in the probe, you opted for a sit-in," he said.

It is unprecedented that an elected of a state sits on a dharna for a and police officers also join the demonstration, Chouhan said.

"If officers are there for providing security do they sit or stand, or do they come in uniform instead of civil dress?" he asked.

Chouhan alleged that the in the state is throttling democracy and making a mockery of the Constitution by preventing opposition leaders from holding public meetings and rallies.

"Recently assembly elections were held in There was not a single incident of violence or booth capturing, while more than 100 people died during panchayat elections in Bengal," he alleged.

He claimed that Trilochan Mahato, a 20-year old man in district, was hanged before local body polls because he was a BJP worker.

Mahato's body was found hanging from a tree under Balarampur limits in district on May 30, 2017 after the rural polls. BJP had claimed that he was a party member and an unsigned handwritten note in Bengali found near the body of the 20-year-old victim said that he was "punished for working for the BJP" during the recent rural polls in the state.

Chouhan also alleged that began to slide in terms of development during the 30-year rule (from 1947-1977), while violence was ushered into the state's during the 34-year Left Front rule (1977-2011).

"During the current TMC rule, the state is suffering from poverty, violence and syndicate raj," he alleged and said Banerjee needs to answer the country on the Saradha scam.

He accused the of stopping BJP from holding rallies, trying to create impediments for Modi and BJP Amit Shah's meetings and preventing from holding rallies by refusing permission to land helicopters.

Chouhan, however, thanked Banerjee for not giving permission for his helicopter to land, saying he got an opportunity to travel by road and could interact with people who are disillusioned with the the TMC rule.

He was scheduled to address two public meetings Wednesday but could attend only one at Kharagpur. A scheduled public meeting at Baharampur had to be cancelled as the district administration did not give permission to land his helicopter.

He said that the opposition is talking of 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), but its constituents are afraid of Modi's rule.

"What kind of a grand alliance is this where and talk of going together, while the state unit of is opposed to TMC," he said and claimed that he has learnt about the CPI(M) and Congress coming closer now.

