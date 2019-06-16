Kerala Congress (Mani) splits, 2 months after founder's death

Trouble has broken out in (Mani), the third biggest ally of the Congress-led in

On Sunday, the party split after Jose K.Mani, son of late K.M.Mani, was elected as its new leaving out its working

Jose, a Rajya Sabha MP, later told party men that even though was not physically present, he was always with them. "We will go forward the way wished," he said.

This is the 11th division in the party since its inception, but the first after K.M.Mani's death and true to his stock statement: "We are a party that splits as we grow and grows as we split."

remained the (Mani) from the time he founded the party in 1976 till his death in April this year. After his death, a power tussle broke out between and

In 2010, Joseph had pulled out of the Left government in Kerala, and merged his (Joseph) with (Mani).

Now it remains to be seen on who will get the official flag and the party symbol of the (Mani).

With Joseph still the of the Kerala Congress (Mani), a new arrangement will have to be worked out soon to represent the party in the Assembly, which is in session at present.

Reacting to the turn of events, Congress said his party wanted Kerala Congress (Mani) to stay united and senior Congress leaders were talking to the rival factions to sort out things.

Sources in the know of things said that top Congress leaders may meet the rival faction leaders in the state capital on Monday.

--IANS

sg/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)