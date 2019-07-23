over 1,400 vehicles fined, 149 seized for traffic violations in Noida, Gr Noida

Over 1,400 vehicles were issued challans, while 149 impounded on Monday for violation of road traffic rules in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said.

Three people were also arrested in the two incidents after they were caught with stolen mobile phones and one held illegally transporting liquor, the police said.

The action was taken during the three-hour "Operation All Out" which was aimed at checking vehicles to curb snatching and robbery cases, the police said.

"149 vehicles including 37 four-wheelers, 102 two-wheelers and 10 auto rickshaws were impounded during the campaign that began at 5 pm," a police spokesperson said.

"Challans were issued to 1,405 vehicles. 624 of them were done manually, while 781 were issued e-challans. Rs 44,700 were collected in fines for the violations," the spokesperson said.

He added the police also got drivers of 144 vehicles to remove black films from their windows, which has been prohibited by the law.

Gautam Buddh Nagar police had earlier this month carried out several editions of its 'Operation Clean' during which hundreds of vehicles, including private cars and commercial vehicles, were impounded while thousands penalised for traffic violations.

