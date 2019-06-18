Veteran athletics coach Lingappa dead

: Veteran athletics N Lingappa, a Dronacharya awardee, died here Tuesday, family sources said.

He was 95 and died at his residence due to age-related issues.

He was awarded the prestigious in 2014 in recognition of his work as a

Lingappa during an illustrious coaching career, has trained athletes like international athletes, including and Vandana Rao, D Y Biradhar, a former national marathon champion, and P C Ponnappa (400m silver medallist at the Bangkok in 1970), among others.

He was a in his prime and qualified for the event in the Manila in 1954, but the event was cancelled. He had also served as an assistant of the Indian athletic squad.

Lingappa won a silver medal in 10 km walk in the first National Games held in in 1954.

He was a recipient of various awards, including the Karnataka State Dasara award (1987), Rajyotsava award (1994), award for outstanding coach (2002), and Kempegowda award in 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)