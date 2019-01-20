Over 2 lakh artisans, craftsmen got employment opportunities through Hunar Haats: Naqvi

Over two lakh artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts got employment opportunities through 11 'Hunar Haats' organised across the country in the last two years, Abbas said Sunday.

Naqvi, while speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the 'Hunar Haat' organised here at Baba from January 12, said such 'haats' have proved to be an "employment exchange" for master artisans and craftsmen and empowered them.

The employment-oriented programmes of the such as 'Hunar Haat' have significantly encouraged and promoted the rich traditional heritage of master artisans which had been marginalised for a long time, he was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

The 'Hunar Haat' has become a credible brand where exquisite handicraft and handloom made by master artisans and various delicacies from across the country are available under one roof, he said.

Besides, stalls put up by artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, and other states, several stalls celebrating the culinary diversity of have also been put up.

said the 'Hunar Haat' at Baba was a hit as lakhs of visitors from and abroad visited it and encouraged artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts by purchasing their

The artisans have also received national and international orders worth lakhs of rupees, he said.

Approximately 13 lakh visitors came to 'Hunar Haat' at Baba Khadak Singh Marg, the said.

While on one hand, the visitors enjoyed traditional delicacies from different parts of the country, on the other hand qawwali, Sufi songs, traditional dance performances and other cultural programmes were a major attraction at the 'haat', he said.

The has built a "highway of development" by removing "speed breakers" posed by issues related to religion, region and caste, said.

Hunar Haats earlier have been organised at Allahabad, and In Delhi, it was earlier held at Pragati Maidan.

In the coming days, 'Hunar Haats' will be organised in other states of the country as well, Naqvi said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)