Over 250 shanties gutted in fire in west Delhi

Over 250 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in west Delhi's Paschim area in the early hours of Wednesday, the said.

According to a fire officials, a call was received at around 1.15 am on Wednesday regarding the fire at in Paschim area and 28 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused by 3:30 am and cooling process initiated, the said, adding that while no casualty was reported, a woman sustained minor burn injuries.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. However, several have also been recovered from the spot, the said.

Police received a call at around 12:30 am regarding fire incident. They rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported, a said.

"A 40-year-old woman, Sehanaaz Begum, suffered minor burn injuries on her right hand while she was taking her belongings out of the fire," fire officials said.

Minister for Home and Urban Development Satyendar Jain tweeted "Have visited and inspected the Shaheed Bhagat Singh shanties and directed the and the Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to rehabilitate those affected."



The incident happened day after a massive fire engulfed a hotel in central Delhi's congested area, killing 17 people, including two people who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)