JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Centre has not received any proposal from Delhi govt on providing free rides to women in Metro: Puri

Nigerian troops repel jihadist attack on military base: Army
Business Standard

Over 3,000 TN fishermen chased away by SL Navy, fishing nets

Press Trust of India  |  Rameswaram(TN) 

: Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing off Katchatheevu, a fishermen association leader said here Thursday.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea in 700 boats Wednesday and were fishing near Katchatheevu islet when the Lankan Navy personnel who came in boats snapped the nets and drove them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja said.

The island nation's navy personnel also damaged the equipment on several boats, he alleged.

The fisherfolk were forced to return to the shore without a catch, Sesuraja said.

Four fishermen from the state were arrested by the Lankan naval personnel on Wednesday while they were fishing off Neduntheevu.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU