Nagaland suffers from want of good roads, electricity and jobs: Congress

The Congress alleged tall claims of the BJP on the development of were starkly different from the ground reality as the northeastern state still suffers from want of good roads, proper and water supply, besides massive unemployment.

AICC media coordinator Mahima Singh claimed that the BJP was trying to fool the people of the state to cling to power with the NDPP.

While Dimapur and Kohima, the state's two major cities, face erratic power and and bad roads, the situation is worse in other parts of the state... Youths don't have jobs, she told reporters on Wednesday.

Singh asserted the Congress will not stop raising questions in favour of welfare of the people.

She alleged that the BJP-NDPP's tendency to cling to power is leading to electoral violence in several constituencies and small villages.

Singh said the Congress has given a representation to the DGP through the Dimapur Commissioner of Police in this regard.

She called upon people of to stay united and away from violence to throw away money and muscle power in this election.

Singh said that it is time for a party that has ruled the state for 20 years, yet does not have a report card is voted out of power.

She said senior Congress leaders will visit the poll-bound state, including Jairam Ramesh on Thursday.

Election to the 60-member assembly in the northeastern state will be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.

