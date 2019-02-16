Over 40 countries condemn Pulwama terror attack

Over 40 countries and at least three multi-nation organisations condemned the attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and expressed condolences over the loss of lives.

The UN, the and the issued statements condemning the terror strike.

Countries such as the US, France, Canada, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and were among the countries that expressed solidarity with

India's neighbours such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, and also condemned the terror strike.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

