Chief Election Commissioner reviews LS poll preparations during Raj visit

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora held a meeting with top officials and discussed about preparations related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on the second day of his tour to the state.
Rajasthan Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Director General of Police Kapil Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup were among who attended the meeting.
DGP Law and Order M L Lathar informed the Election Commission of all preparations through a PPT presentation. Commission Secretary Rahul Sharma was also present.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
