Over 5,000 rally against 100 German far-right protesters

More than 5,000 people followed the call by the governor of a northern German state on Saturday to join rallies against a far-right protest in Hannover.

Lower Saxony's Stephan Weil had asked people to rally against a protest by the far-right NPD party, which is marching to intimidate journalists who have reported critically about the nationalist party.

To say it loud and clear: far-right agitation against journalists ... and press freedom are an attack on our democracy, Weil had tweeted earlier.

Hannover police had tried to ban the NPD from protesting, but a court decided late Friday that the far-right protest can go ahead.

Only about 100 far-right protesters showed up for their march while the more than 5,000 counter-demonstrators among them Governor Weil rallied in downtown



Hannover for press freedom and showed their support for the embattled journalists.

In Hannover one can see what applies to all of Germany: the neo-Nazis and the fearmongers who agitate against journalists are a minority, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted.

Thanks for everyone who protested peacefully against this dishonourable march.

The NPD had advertised their march by posting a picture online of a broadcast journalist who has done in-depth reporting about the far-right scene in Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)