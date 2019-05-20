JUST IN
Over 51,000 farmers get Rs 21 cr drought assistance in Maha

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar 

More than 51,000 farmers in Palghar district of Maharashtra have been provided drought assistance worth Rs 21.09 crore, an official said on Monday.

Due to the deficient monsoon last year, reservoirs in the district have only about 22 per cent water stock of their total storage capacity, collector Prashant Narnavre said in a statement.

"So far, 51,174 farmers from 333 villages in Palghar have been paid Rs 21.09 croretowards compensation for the scarcity situation in the district," he said.

The state tribal development department's principal secretary, Manisha Verma, toured the district during the weekend to review the water crisis and assured there was no dearth of funds to tackle the situation, he added.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 13:41 IST

