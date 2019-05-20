Over 51,000 farmers get Rs 21 cr drought assistance in Maha

More than 51,000 farmers in district of have been provided drought assistance worth Rs 21.09 crore, an said on Monday.

Due to the deficient monsoon last year, reservoirs in the district have only about 22 per cent water stock of their total storage capacity, said in a statement.

"So far, 51,174 farmers from 333 villages in have been paid Rs 21.09 croretowards compensation for the scarcity situation in the district," he said.

The state tribal development department's principal secretary, Manisha Verma, toured the district during the weekend to review the water crisis and assured there was no dearth of funds to tackle the situation, he added.

