Over 70 pc home buyers will file complaint against builder under RERA for possession delays: Survey

More than two-third of home-buyers will file a complaint against the developer with under the new law for any delay in possession of their flats, according to a survey by

The Real Estate (Development and Regulation) Act (RERA), which came into effect from May 2017, has brought in a ray of hope and is the first choice for home buyers when it comes to fighting inordinate delays in delivery of their apartments, it said.

As of now, 22 states and six union territories have already notified rules. is the only state with its own - WBHIRA.

"72 per would like to file a complaint in case of delay in possession, while about 19 per cent would like to ask for a refund and just 10 per cent would like to wait for possession if the project gets delayed," the portal said in a statement.

RERA has instilled confidence in buyers to invest in and improved the sentiments of the sector as well, said.

It highlighted that the number of registration of projects and agents are picking up across states, leading to a transparent ecosystem for stakeholders.

However, there have been cases where RERA orders have not been followed by builders and authorities had to impose penalties for delay in possession.

"There are still many gaps in the implementation of RERA as buyers still face many issues related to filing complaints, getting possession on time and penalties for delays. RERA regulators need to have a mechanism for timely redressal of issues so the lost confidence of consumers is restored in the sector," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)