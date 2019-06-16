Overcast and breezy Sunday in Delhi

Delhiites got some from the heat as the national capital witnessed an and breezy Sunday with traces of rainfall at some places.

The department has forecast thunderstorms and light on Monday.

Trace amounts of and the strong breeze reduced the heat during the day with the maximum temperature settling at 36.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, a Meteorological (MeT) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius which is normal for this time of the year, he said, adding that the humidity levels oscillated between 75 per cent and 28 per cent.

For Monday, the MeT department has predicted a generally cloudy sky, with dust storms or thunderstorm accompanied with light rainfall, gusty winds and lightning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 37 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius.

