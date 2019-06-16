6 arrested in 3 separate incidents for stealing vehicles in Delhi

Six people were arrested and a was apprehended in three separate incidents for allegedly stealing vehicles in the national capital, officials said Sunday.

Those arrested were identified Shaikul (27), a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Shokeen (23), a resident of Nuh in Haryana, (19), (21), (19) and (21), all residents of Govindpuri, and one was apprehended, they said.

Shaikul and Shokeen were arrested near Bijender Murti on Jaitpur Road on Thursday night, a said.

During interrogation, the two told police that they had stolen many two-wheelers from Badarpur, SaheenBagh and Kalindi Kunj areas, he said.

On Wednesday, police laid a trap at Khader Pulia near canal road and arrested Danish and Attaul Rehman, both residents of JJ Colony in Delhi's Madanpur Khadre, and apprehended one juvenile, DCP (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

and were arrested on Thursday while they were riding on a stolen bike in Govindpuri, he said.

Total 17 two-wheelers, one country-made pistol and two master keys were seized, the officials said.

