Owaisi hits out at Ramdev's comments on population explosion

Monday hit out at guru Baba over his comments that the country is not ready to deal with its population explosion and for suggesting measures like limiting voting rights to two children only.

"There is no law preventing people from saying downright unconstitutional things, but why do Ramdev's ideas receive undue attention?," Owaisi tweeted.

"That he can do a thing with his stomach or move about his legs shouldn't mean @narendramodi lose his right to vote just because he's the 3rd kid," the tweet said.

Owaisi was re-elected from constituency in the recent Lok Sabha election.

The guru Sunday opined that is not ready to deal with its population explosion and suggested some measures like denying voting rights and other to the third children onwards.

Addressing a press conference in Haridwar, he said the country's population should not be allowed to go beyond 150 crore.

"This is only possible if we enact a legislation denying voting rights to the third or higher children of a parent. Such children should also be denied right to contest elections and other government services," he had suggested.

