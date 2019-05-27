Disney in India donates Rs 2 crore to Fani cyclone relief in Odisha

in donated Rs 2 crore on Monday to aid relief and recovery efforts in areas impacted by in Odisha.

The donation will support disaster response and provide assistance to those in need through in

"Our hearts go out to those affected by this severe cyclonic storm Fani. The families and communities impacted by this devastating calamity need our support as they begin to rebuild," Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager, and India, said in a statement.

"Through our contribution, we hope to help the families affected as they recover from this cyclone," Gupta added.

With this aid, in will provide affected families with critical shelter, basic needs and also work in cyclone shelters and temporary camps.

In August 2018, and India came forward to extend support during floods, the release said.

