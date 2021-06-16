Hummels own-goal gives France 1-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020

Mats Hummels' return to the national team went better for than it did for

The experienced defender was recalled by coach Joachim Lw for the European Championship for his leadership qualities, but he ended up scoring an own-goal Tuesday to give a 1-0 victory.

It was a struggle between titans, coach Didier Deschamps said.

Hummels was attempting to stop Lucas Hernndez's cross from reaching France forward Kylian Mbapp when he diverted the ball into his own net with his shin in the 20th minute.

I can't fault him, Lw said. It's just bad luck. The ball in was fast. Maybe we should have attacked the throw in quicker. But it was hard for Mats to clear the ball.

There were chances at both ends, but France looked more likely to score while squandered opportunities.

Ilkay Gndogan should have scored in the first half but couldn't direct his shot on target.

France had two goals called back for offside in the second half. Mbapp sent a curling shot inside the far post midway through the half and then set up Karim Benzema for another late in the match.

Benzema was playing in his first competitive game for France since a World Cup quarterfinal loss to Germany in 2014.

Mbapp also had a penalty appeal waved off in between the offside goals Hummels had timed his tackle perfectly when the 22-year-old Frenchman would have been through on goal.

Germany had never previously lost an opening game in the group stage at the European Championship.

Lw started with the same lineup from the 7-1 rout of Latvia in Germany's final warm-up game, but his team had no answer to Paul Pogba, who disrupted the team's buildup play.

It was important to start with a win. We were playing Germany, they really riled us. But we wanted this win above all, said Pogba, who also provided incisive passes for France's fearsome forward trio of Mbapp, Benzema and Antoine Griezmann.

Lw, who is stepping down after the tournament, sent on forwards Leroy San and Timo Werner late in the match, and then Kevin Volland as a last resort, but none could make a difference.

We threw everything into it and fought to the end, Lw said. We were just missing the ability to break through in the final third.

Germany's next coach, Hansi Flick, was among the 14,000 or so spectators in attendance amid strict measures against the coronavirus.

Before the match started, a Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium. UEFA said there were some injuries.

Germany next faces Portugal, which defeated Hungary 3-0 with two record-setting goals from Cristiano Ronaldo. France will play the Hungarians in Budapest.

We have to look forward," Germany midfielder Toni Kroos said.

"When you lose the first game and you have three group games, there's a lot of pressure. We don't need to talk about it.

