Ozil leads five-star Arsenal past Bournemouth

Mesut made the most of being handed a rare start by Arsenal boss Emery as the German masterminded a 5-1 victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday to keep the Gunners in pole position for a top-four finish in the

opened the scoring after just four minutes before turning provider for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to double Arsenal's lead.

Lys Mousset briefly gave Bournemouth hope before half-time, but and Mkhitaryan combined once more to tee up to make it 3-1 before and rounded off an eighth straight win at the Emirates for Emery's men.

The Spanish has been reluctant to use Arsenal's highest earner in his debut season in charge as Ozil was making just his second league start of the year.

However, the former Real Madrid showed why Arsenal handed him a contract worth a reported GBP 350,000 a week last January by rolling back the years as the link-up between him and Mkhitaryan questioned why they had not started together in the since November.

Emery now has a for Saturday's crucial north derby away to Tottenham on whether to stick with Ozil and Mkhitaryan, while Aubameyang and Lacazette are also in top form and vying for a place up front.

Arsenal were helped along the way by some feeble Bournemouth defending as the Cherries succumbed to a 10 consecutive away defeat.

should have got a stronger hand to Ozil's shot that bounced over the Polish to give the hosts a perfect start.

At the other end, Arsenal's own defensive deficiencies were also on show at times as only a fine save from denied an equaliser before Dan Gosling's follow-up effort was bravely blocked by

Bournemouth caused their own problems again in the build-up to Arsenal's second as gifted possession to Mkhitaryan, but it was still brilliantly pounced upon as the Armenian exchanged passes with Ozil before slotting into an empty net.

A hint of complacency cost Arsenal moments later when Guendouzi was caught in possession on the edge of his own box by Gosling and he squared for Mousset to roll into an empty net.

However, Arsenal clicked through the gears after the break and put the game to bed before the hour mark.

The Ozil-Mkhitaryan connection again opened up Bournemouth down Arsenal's right and Mkhitaryan picked out Koscielny, whose shot deflected in off Mkhitaryan was the creator again for the fourth when his through ball freed



Aubameyang in behind the Bournemouth defence and the striker stayed cool to round Boruc and slot home his 19th goal of the season.

A start for Aubameyang meant Lacazette had to settle for a place on the bench, but the French international still had time to add his 14th of the campaign with a brilliant free-kick 12 minutes from time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)