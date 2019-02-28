Chelsea sink Spurs to ease Sarri's woes after Kepa axed

Chelsea put a smile back on Maurizio Sarri's face with a crucial 2-0 win over Tottenham that secured a stay of execution for their after was dropped following his Wembley mutiny.

Pedro's second half strike and a farcical own goal from were a much-needed boost for Sarri as to avoid the sack following a turbulent first season in charge.

Sarri's standing had been severely undermined by after the rebellious keeper sparked an astonishing meltdown from the Italian when he refused to be substituted during Sunday's League Cup final.

Sarri was furious when ignored his decision to take him off after he required treatment for in the closing stages of their penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester City.

Kepa apologised for his behaviour, but the 24-year-old was punished with a fine of one week's wages before Sarri attempted to regain control of his squad by selecting Argentine veteran in his place at

Caballero kept a confident clean-sheet while Kepa languished on the bench and Chelsea produced a committed display that suggested Sarri's players still back their beleaguered boss.

With Arsenal and Manchester United both winning on Wednesday, Chelsea remain in sixth place -- three points outside the top four -- but there is now a little hope for Sarri after a difficult period.

Successive defeats at and now against their bitter rivals have left third placed Tottenham's title bid in tatters.

They have lost four consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time in 10 years and lie nine points adrift of leaders

There was a mixture of boos and cheers for Kepa's name from Chelsea fans when the squad was read out over the tannoy before kick-off.

But, while it remains to be seen if his exile is more than a one-match slap on the wrist from Sarri, it would be no surprise if he sticks with Caballero against Fulham on Sunday.

Right from the start, Chelsea seemed to thrive on the seige mentality. Cesar Azpilicueta's high cross was met with a weak header by Tottenham's and sliced his half-volley against a post with keeper rooted to the spot.

Higuain squandered another chance to put Chelsea ahead when Lloris's suicidal pass from his own goalline was intercepted by Pedro on the edge of the Tottenham area.

Pedro and combined to set up Higuain, but the Argentine's curler drifted wide to leave Sarri holding his in frustration.

went close to breaking the deadlock just before half-time as the Tottenham midfielder's long-range effort dipped over Caballero and hit the bar. Chelsea were back on top in the second half and their pressure reaped a rich reward in the 57th minute.

Azpilicueta slipped a pass to Pedro down the right side of the Tottenham area and the Spanish inside the lumbering before firing a low shot that flashed through Lloris's legs at his near post.

Often criticised for is predictable substitutions, Sarri sprang a surprise when he took off Hazard immediately after Pedro's goal.

But Pedro preserved Chelsea's lead with a superbly-timed tackle to stop in his tracks as the prepared to shoot.

Sarri's luck was finally turning for the better and he was able to celebrate a vital victory thanks to Trippier's blunder in the 84th minute.

When flicked the ball towards him, Trippier bizarrely left it until Lloris had come his line, then attempted a back-pass that raced past his keeper and into the empty net.

