Pak anti-graft watchdog questions Bilawal over fake bank accounts

Pakistan's was quizzed by the anti-graft watchdog on Wednesday in connection with fake bank accounts, which were allegedly used to send billion of rupees out of the country.

Bilawal, 30, appeared before the National Accountability Bureau's investigation team, where he was quizzed for 30 minutes. He was handed over a questionnaire comprising of 32 questions.

The People's Party (PPP) has been asked to submit his reply within 10 days.

Bilawal was quizzed by the NAB in two cases as of (of companies), which is involved in business. He was also given a questionnaire and asked to return it within 10 days.

It was for the second time that Bilawal was summoned by the NAB.

Bilawal's father Asif Ali is also facing multiple probes related to fake accounts under which allegedly billion of rupees were send out of

Both and Bilawal have denied any wrongdoing and termed the probe against them as political witch hunt by the government of

Police and the PPP workers clashed as Bilawal appeared before the NAB team.

Bilawal condemned the "brutality' of police against his supporters.

Dozens of workers of the PPP chanted slogans and tried to break the police barricade to join Bilawal in the office of the NAB.

Bilawal later told the media that about 30 party workers and two woman lawmakers were arrested.

Bilawal said that no emergency banning lawful assembly had been imposed in and "it is not written anywhere in the law that your companions cannot accompany you" during appearance before the NAB.

"Force was used against peaceful citizens.I don't even say peaceful protestors because they weren't protesting, he said.

Muslim League-Nawaz in a twitter message condemned violence against the PPP workers.

