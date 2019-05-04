Bilawal calls for an end to child marriage in Pakistan

-
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for a ban on child marriage in Pakistan on Saturday, claiming that a girl dies in Pakistan "every 20 minutes" because of underage pregnancy.
"UAE marriage age is 18, Indonesia is 18 and Turkey is also 18. Are they not Muslim countries? In Sindh where marriage age is 18, we saw how law stopped an adult marrying a 10-year-old! Every 20 minutes a girl dies in Pakistan as a result of underage pregnancy. #EndChildMarriage," Bilawal tweeted.
Along with being the chairperson of the PPP, he is also the chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee for Human Rights in Pakistan.
