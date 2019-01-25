Five Nigerians held with cocaine powder worth at Rs 2.50 lakh

Five Nigerians were arrested Friday and powder valued at Rs 2.50 lakh seized from them here, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the station raided a residential locality and arrested the five Nigerian nationals from a flat and seized the drug from their possession, SP said.

The raid was carried out in the wee hours, he said.

The total drug seizure was of 25 gms (5 gms from each of them) and it was valued at Rs 2.50 lakh, Kulkarni said.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Sarry Gents Vase, Orgi Moses Phillips, Omi Ogbon Peter, Michal Oti Nicholas and Oliver Braislave, all residents of the African country.

They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police added.

