Pak army resorts to shelling along LoC in Poonch

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Pakistan Army on Tuesday resorted to firing and shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, drawing befitting retaliation from Indian soldiers, a defence spokesperson said.

"Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arm firing with mortar shelling along LoC in Balakote sector in Poonch district early Tuesday morning", he said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

The cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, the officials said.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty during the shelling.

First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 08:17 IST

