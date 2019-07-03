JUST IN
Pak books Hafiz Saeed for terror financing

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Pakistani authorities on Wednesday booked 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his 12 accomplices for "terrorism financing" in 23 cases, amidst growing international pressure on Islamabad to act against militant groups.

Pakistan counter-terrorism department said it has registered 23 cases against the chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and 12 aides for using five trusts to "raise funds for terrorism financing".

First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 22:35 IST

