Pak briefs Indonesian, Polish, South African, Kuwaiti envoys on situation after Pulwama attack

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in separate meetings on Wednesday briefed Indonesian, Polish, South African and Kuwaiti ambassadors about the regional situation following the Pulwama terror attack.
The briefing was part of efforts by Pakistan to highlight its position on Kashmir and ties with India after the Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
In a series of tweets, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said Janjua briefed the ambassadors of Indonesia, South Africa and Kuwait on the prevailing security situation in the region in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
She also met Polish Ambassador Piotr Opalinski and expressed concerns on the safety of Pakistani nationals in India and Kashmiris, he added.
Several briefings have been held for resident ambassadors in Islamabad since the Pulwama attack on February 14.
