Dhawan sustains thumb fracture, Cup future hangs in balance

In-form opener was Tuesday ruled out of at least two matches after his left thumb was found to have a hairline fracture, dealing a major blow to one of the top title contenders at the showpiece.

The team management was tight-lipped on a possible replacement, which may not even be called if the hairline fracture heals within two weeks.

will, however, miss the game against on Thursday and the marquee clash against on Sunday, a BCCI source told

It remains to be seen if he regains fitness for the match against of June 22.

was the hero of India's win over on Sunday with a knock of 117 off 109 balls.

He played through pain after being hit on his left thumb by a rising delivery from pacer He didn't take the field due to the during the clash and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs. He underwent scans here in which the fracture came to light.

Dhawan along with physio Patrick Farhart, are currently in for consultation with specialists, an hour's drive from

The team management and the selectors will decide if a replacement needs to be summoned as they are hoping for his complete recovery for the business end of the tournament.

Since play on June 22 in Southampton, which is six days after the game in on June 16, Dhawan will get at least 11 days time to recover.

Even if Dhawan misses the game, the next match against in is on June 27, which gives him another six days' time to recover.

The team management is thinking about taking a chance that will allow him to recover for the last two league games (against on July 2 and on July 6) before gearing for a semi-final where are certain to feature.

It has been learnt that the tem management is not too keen on a replacement right now unless the doctors rule him out for more than a month.

The Indian team has KL Rahul, a specialist opener who can join at the top of the order.

In that case, one among or will come in the middle-order for the next two games.

Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are on official stand-by list but batsman Shreyas Iyer's name is also doing the rounds as he is a specialist No.4 batsman.

The ICC doesn't have any specific stand-by list as such and anyone could replace a based on approval from the event technical committee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)