A three-member delegation, headed by Pakistan's for Indus Waters Syed Mehr Ali Shah, will be visiting on Sunday to inspect the and Lower Kalnai hydel power projects in Jammu and Kashmir, a media report said.

After the bilateral talks on the Indus Waters Treaty in August last year in Lahore, rejected Pakistan's objections on the construction of the 1,000MW and 48MW Lower Kalnai hydropower projects on the and invited Pakistani experts to visit the sites to address their concern.

"We are going to on Sunday (today) via Wahga border," Shah was quoted as saying in the Dawn.

The Pakistani delegation's visit came after India's for gave a nod for inspection of Indian hydro-power projects on Chenab basin from January 28 to January 31, earlier this month, it said.

India had scheduled inspection of the projects by Pakistani experts first in September and then in October. But, the visit was postponed due the Panchayat elections in and then winter session of Indian Parliament, the report said.

The delegation would return to on February 1, it added.

India and signed the Indus Waters Treaty in 1960 after nine years of negotiations, with being a signatory.

The water commissioners of and India are required to meet twice a year and arrange technical visits to projects' sites and critical river headworks.

Under the provisions of the Treaty, waters of the eastern - Sutlej, Beas and Ravi - had ben allocated to India and the western - the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab - to Pakistan, except for certain non-consumptive uses for India.

The treaty sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two regarding their use of the However, there have been disagreements and differences between India and Pakistan over the treaty.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)