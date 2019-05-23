Pak Finance Secretary latest to be sacked amidst IMF bailout talks

Pakistan's Secretary was sacked Thursday, becoming the latest to go amidst the cash-strapped Imran government's tough negotiations with the IMF for a package.

Dagha was removed as the secretary on Thursday, a notification issued by the said.

A separate notification announced the transfer of Naveed Kamran Baloch, who was posted as cabinet division secretary, to the role of secretary.

A high-level source told Dawn newspaper that Dagha developed differences with to the on Finance Dr over the negotiations with the (IMF).

"Dagha felt that the had negotiated a bad deal for Pakistan," the source said. The differences emerged in the last round of meetings with the IMF.

"The team led by former Asad Umar, of which Dagha was an important part, had softened the IMF programme in significant ways," the source claimed.

Shaikh wanted the programme to be "front loaded", meaning most of the difficult reforms to be done upfront rather than lagged out over a period of time. This is what created differences between them, reaching to a point where Dagha did not participate in the last few rounds with the IMF before the programme was finalised, the report said.

Dagha took charge as in March after the post fell vacant following the retirement of incumbent Arif Ahmed

Dagha's removal from the post comes a day after (BoI) Haroon Sharif, who was appointed eight months ago, tendered his resignation to

"I have decided to step down due to personal reasons," Sharif confirmed to The Express Tribune.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)