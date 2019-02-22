JUST IN
Business Standard

Aluminium futures up 0.19% on spot demand, global cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aluminium prices inched up by 0.19 per cent to Rs 134.85 per kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand and positive overseas trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in February edged up by 25 paise, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 134.85 per kg in 3,618 lots.

Analysts said positions built up by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues, led to the rise in aluminium prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 13:35 IST

