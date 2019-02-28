IAF to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at Wagah border post: Sources

A delegation of IAF team will on Friday receive Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by during an aerial combat, at the border, official sources said.

Varthaman's was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in since then.

announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

A team of officials will receive Wing Abhinandan at the border on Friday evening, the sources said.

It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan.

on Wednesday demanded immediate and safe return of the IAF pilot.

"We are happy that our pilot who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in the custody of Pakistan is being released. We are extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with the Conventions," R G K Kapoor, the of Air Staff, told a conference.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister has offered to receive Wing Varthaman at the border.

The tweeted his request to

"Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of & I'm presently in Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he wrote.

