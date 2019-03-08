Two former Odisha bureaucrats join BJD

Two former bureaucrats-- and Ramesh Chandra Sai-- Friday joined BJD sparking speculation that they would be fielded for Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections respectively.

Both Pradhan and Sai joined the ruling party in presence of

While Pradhan is former engineer-in-Chief-cum-Secretary of Works Department, Sai served as & ST Development Department.

Pradhan had resigned from the service on February 28 after getting one-year extension.

Sources in the BJD said that Pradhan may contest from Lok Sabha seat while Sai could be fielded in Athamalik assembnly segment.

