JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Man killed in pressure bomb blast planted by Naxals in C'garh

Army Chief Bipin Rawat meets top US Army official, discusses terrorism
Business Standard

Two former Odisha bureaucrats join BJD

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Two former Odisha bureaucrats-- Nalinikanta Pradhan and Ramesh Chandra Sai-- Friday joined BJD sparking speculation that they would be fielded for Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections respectively.

Both Pradhan and Sai joined the ruling party in presence of BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

While Pradhan is former engineer-in-Chief-cum-Secretary of Works Department, Sai served as director of the SC & ST Development Department.

Pradhan had resigned from the service on February 28 after getting one-year extension.

Sources in the BJD said that Pradhan may contest from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat while Sai could be fielded in Athamalik assembnly segment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 20:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements