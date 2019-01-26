JUST IN
'Pak intruder shot dead along IB in JK's Samba'

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead Saturday by Border Security Force personnel along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

An intruder was noticed by the BSF personnel manning a border outpost at Check Faqira area around 1 PM and asked to surrender, they said.

They said the intruder was gunned down by the jawans near the fence after he ignored repeated warnings to surrender.

The body of the deceased is yet to be retrieved, they said adding further details are awaited.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 15:35 IST

