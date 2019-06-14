Pak lawyers hold nationwide protests as proceedings against senior judges begin in SC

(SJC) on Friday began examining a government request for the removal of two senior judges for concealing assets abroad amid a nationwide protest by lawyers, who say the duo were being victimised for being "independent-minded".

moved the SJC last month, asking it to take action against Justice and Justice of the for allegedly hiding information of their properties in the UK.

The SJC is a constitutional body and deals with cases of misconduct against judges of higher courts. Only the SJC can remove a or a The five-member SJC is headed by the of the The other members are four seniormost judges -- two from the apex court and as many from the high courts.

The court proceedings, which were held in-camera, lasted for about one-and-a-half hour. However, there was no formal announcement.

appeared before the SJC as the

According to the guidelines, in the first stage the SJC will determine if the cases were maintainable and merit formal trial.

Earlier in the day, wearing black bands in solidarity with the accused judges, the Supreme Court (SCBA) led the protest.

The (SCBA) and the (PBC) termed the cases as "vendetta by the government against the independent-minded judges".

The agitating lawyers led by SCBA also burnt copies of the cases outside the Supreme Court. A group of protesters also held a sit-in at the main entrance of the apex court, virtually blocking the access to the court room.

The agitators also put up banners, demanding the withdrawal of the cases, on the walls of the

There were also reports of protests in Quetta, Peshawar, and But the protests in those areas were not forceful as the legal fraternity was divided on the issue with some segments distancing themselves from the strike.

Opposition parties, including the Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and Jamaat-i-Islami, have also announced their support to the lawyers' protest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)