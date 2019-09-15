Imran asks Pak parties to postpone march to LoC till his UNGA address

-
ALSO READ
Imran is PM but Pak army still runs foreign, security policies: US report
Militants created by Pakistan Army, of no use now, says Imran Khan
With economy in doldrums, Pakistan Army's Imran Khan project is failing
Imran Khan sees better chance of India-Pak peace talks if Modi wins polls
Onus for sustained Indo-Pak peace lies on Pakistan, says White House
-
A planned march by some political and religious parties in Pakistan towards the Line of Control with India has been postponed after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked them to postpone it till his address at the UN General Assembly on September 27 during which he is expected to raise the Kashmir issue.
Dawn reported that that the decision was taken by a committee comprising heads of political and religious parties of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.
Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian high commissioner following the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.
At a rally on Friday, Prime Minister Khan said he knew that majority of youths in PoK wanted to stage the march on the LoC.
However, he asked them to defer the march until he fought the case at the UN General Assembly.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU