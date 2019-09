Uttarakhand, UP likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicts IMD

The (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy on Sunday.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman, Nicobar Islands, Assam, and Meghalaya will also witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands; with lightning at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over west-central and south-west Arabian Sea.

Squally weather conditions are likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea. The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.